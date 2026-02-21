Russian drones hit homes and school in Odesa overnight

Russian strike drones targeted the city during the night, causing damage to civilian infrastructure across several districts. Preliminary information suggests the attack was coordinated, with impacts recorded in multiple parts of Odesa, News.Az reports, citing Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration.

Initial assessments confirm that four residential buildings and one educational institution were damaged in the strikes. Emergency specialists are currently inspecting the affected structures and conducting an initial evaluation of losses.

Information on possible casualties is still being clarified. Authorities said further details would be released once inspections are completed and official reports are finalized.

Social media users reported large fires at several locations where drones reportedly fell. Witnesses said the fires were later contained, though some homes were completely destroyed. As in previous attacks, residential areas appear to have been the primary targets.

Emergency crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work at the scene, focusing on damage assessment and ensuring the safety of residents.

Odesa has increasingly been targeted in recent weeks as Russia continues its campaign against Ukrainian cities. Earlier this month, on the night of February 17, the city was struck by attack drones flying at extremely low altitudes, with explosions reported before air-raid warnings were issued, complicating emergency response efforts.

In a separate incident on January 27, Russian strikes hit residential buildings in the Khadzhybeiskyi district near the city center, damaging property and heightening concerns among locals.

Ukrainian officials say the continued attacks underscore Russia’s focus on civilian areas, even as emergency services and local authorities work to limit damage and protect the population.