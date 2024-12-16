Russian forces maintain operations at Syria's Khmeimim Air Base

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, Russian forces stationed at Khmeimim Air Base in Syria’s Latakia province continue to carry out activities.

With the Baath regime’s collapse, Russia continued to transfer its troops from Damascus, Homs and other cities across Syria to the base, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Russian military vehicles were seen entering the base and a cargo plane was seen landing there as surveillance balloons gathered intelligence and helicopters were on patrol.Airstrips, air defense systems and other vital military equipment are located at the base.Russia’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement Sunday saying it had evacuated part of its diplomatic staff from Syria via a special flight of the Russian Air Force from Hmeimim Air Base.The flight to Moscow carried some Russian diplomats from Damascus as well as some from Belarus and North Korea, it said.The statement added that the Russian Embassy in Damascus is still operational.Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities across the country in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

News.Az