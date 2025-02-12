Russian gas flow through TurkStream reaches record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian gas supplies to Europe through the TurkStream pipeline reached a new high last week, according to data from the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG), News.Az reports, citing TASS.

From February 3 to 9, more than 390 mln cubic meters were pumped through the Strandzha-2 compressor station on the Turkish-Bulgarian border (the onshore continuation of the offshore section of TurkStream). This is an absolute weekly record for deliveries since the start of the gas pipeline in January 2020. The previous maximum was reported last month with 376 mln cubic meters for the week of January 13-19.

Also last week, the record for daily supplies through the pipeline was exceeded several times, reaching 56.7 mln cubic meters on Monday, February 10.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Türkiye via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas and is designed to supply Turkey and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe. It is currently the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the transit through Ukraine was shut down. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station built near Anapa.

News.Az