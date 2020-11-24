Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif mulled the situation in Karabakh during a phone talk.

The ministers discussed the current situation in Karabakh, taking into account the efforts of the Russian side to achieve a full ceasefire in the conflict zone, as well as the need to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by hostilities.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues related to Iran's nuclear program, the situation in Syria, the Gulf region, Yemen and Afghanistan, and current Russian-Iranian projects in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

News.Az