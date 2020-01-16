Russian lawmakers approve Mishustin as PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s lawmakers approved Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister on Thursday in a lower house vote, less than 24 hours after President Vladimir Putin nominated h

Mishustin received 383 votes of 424 cast, with no votes against and 41 abstentions in a victory that had been all but assured when he won the unanimous backing of his party, United Russia, which has a strong majority in the chamber.

Mishustin’s elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political system announced by Putin on Wednesday, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government.

