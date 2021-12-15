Russian MFA comments on meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia welcomes the continuation of direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson made the remark while commenting on the results of the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels,

“The meeting of the two leaders was held on Dec. 14 evening, the information about the meeting is still being spread. Our experts are analyzing it," she noted.

“We hope that the results of the Brussels discussions will contribute to the further implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, which were reached at the previous meetings," Zakharova added.

