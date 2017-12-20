Russian minister of economic development due in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin will pay a working visit to Baku on Dec. 25, said a message posted on the website of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Dec. 20.

According to the message, during the visit, Oreshkin will meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and take part in an expanded meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani and Azerbaijani-Russian business councils and the opening ceremony of a representative office of the Russian Export Center JSC in Azerbaijan.

"The meeting will discuss the current relations and prospects of trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in such important sectors as energy, industry, agriculture, transport, construction and tourism," the message said. “Promotion of investment projects and initiatives as well as improvement of conditions for cooperation between the business circles of the two countries will be the key topics of the meeting."

Memorandums of intent are expected to be signed between Russian and Azerbaijani companies as part of the minister's visit. B2B meetings and an exchange of business contacts will also be held, according to Trend.

The data from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in January-October 2017 amounted to $1.89 billion, of which $528.97 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia.

News.Az

