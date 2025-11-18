Russian missile strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills teenage girl, injures nine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A seventeen-year-old girl was killed and nine others wounded in an overnight Russian missile attack on the city of Berestyn in Kharkiv Oblast on November 18, authorities reported. The girl was critically injured in the strike and later died at a local hospital, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Among the injured was a sixteen-year-old boy, and seven of the nine wounded were hospitalized with blast-related trauma. The attack follows a missile strike on Balakliia just a day earlier, which killed three people and injured 15 others, including three children, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian forces have stepped up their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast this year, targeting towns and villages farther from the front lines and increasing civilian casualties in the region.

News.Az