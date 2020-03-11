Russian MoD cancels Moscow Security Conference in 2020 due to coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IX Moscow Conference on International Security, which was scheduled to be held on April 22-23, was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus threat, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"In light of the current situation with the spread of COVID-19 infection in the world, the IX Moscow Conference on International Security has been moved to 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the conference was expected to host delegations from 115 countries.

On a global scale, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.

