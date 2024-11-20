Russian national women’s football team to play two friendlies against Azerbaijan
AFFA
The Russian national women’s football team will play two friendly matches against Azerbaijan in the next two weeks, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced in a statement on Wednesday, News.az reports citing TASS.
Both matches will be played in Russia’s southern Black Sea resort city of Sochi. The first will take place on November 28 and the second on December 2, the statement reads.
The Russian and Azerbaijani women played each other twice last year during qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Russia winning both matches by shutout (2-0; 4-0).
