Russian opera diva Netrebko in hospital

Russian opera star Anna Netrebko says she is in the hospital with coronavirus-related pneumonia but is expected to make a full recovery.

She fell ill after performing in the Bolshoi Theatre's post-lockdown opening show, Verdi’s Don Carlos, earlier this month.

Don Carlos has now been stopped, as another singer has coronavirus too.

“I don’t regret going back to performing because I strongly believe that we need culture, now as ever,” Netrebko tweeted.

The 48-year-old soprano is singing in hospital, her manager has said.

The Bolshoi in Moscow has social distancing rules for performances, and the audience wear masks.

St Petersburg’s famous Mariinsky Theatre was also hit by a Covid-19 outbreak last month, affecting about 30 performers, mostly ballet dancers.

Russia recorded 5,905 new cases in the past 24 hours – the highest daily tally since late July - and 134 deaths.

(c) BBC

