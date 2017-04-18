Russian Orthodox Church comments on CMO’s Khojaly appeal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Orthodox Church has commented on the appeal on the Khojaly Genocide sent by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazadeh and leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan to world religious leaders, parliaments, international organizations, and the European Court of Human Rights.

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations stated that the Russian Orthodox Church is against any violence, prosecution, and discrimination, the CMO press service told APA.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a pain in our hearts because the victims on both sides are civilians,” he noted.

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk stressed the necessity of settling the conflict in a fair and peaceful way, in accordance with international law, noting that he hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia, with support from the international community, will be able to resolve the problem in the interests of both nations.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of the former Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

News.Az

