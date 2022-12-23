Russian peacekeepers' 14 supply vehicles unimpeded pass along Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

All conditions for the movement of supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, were created on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha, News.az reports.

A new batch consisting of 14 supply vehicles moved towards Khankandi without any issues.

Thus, 11 supply vehicles of peacekeepers have earlier and 14 today (25 since protests begin) driven along the road without any incidents.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

News.Az