Russian peacekeepers leaving Azerbaijan

The process of a complete withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Karabakh region from the territory of Azerbaijan has started, sources told the online newspaper Musavat.

The Azerbaijani police have already taken control of the post in the territory of the Khudavang monastery complex in Kalbajar district.

The Russian peacekeepers are currently leaving the base in Khojaly district. This historic and great process will come to an end in a few days.

News.Az