Russian peacekeepers` vehicles passed freely along Lachin-Khankendi road
- 27 Jan 2023 10:55
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Azerbaijan
Vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers pass freely through the peaceful protest area on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.
The conditions have been provided for the 18 supply vehicles and 2 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.