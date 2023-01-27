Yandex metrika counter

Russian peacekeepers` vehicles passed freely along Lachin-Khankendi road

Vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers pass freely through the peaceful protest area on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The conditions have been provided for the 18 supply vehicles and 2 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.


