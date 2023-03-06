Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles passed freely through Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of 2 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankendi, as well as a medical vehicle towards Lachin.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az