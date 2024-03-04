Russian PM to visit Azerbaijan
Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin begins a two-day working visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
According to the press service of the Russian government, during the visit it is planned to consider a range of issues related to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation.
Particular attention will be paid to promoting joint projects in the energy, transport, industrial, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.