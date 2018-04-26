Yandex metrika counter

Russian President and Armenia’s Acting PM hold phone call

  • Region
  • Share
Russian President and Armenia’s Acting PM hold phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan put an emphasis in a phone call on Thursday on the importance of the elect

The sides stressed "that the settlement of the crisis situation in Armenia must proceed solely within the framework of the law, within the framework of the Constitution and on the basis of the results of the legitimate parliamentary election held in April 2017," the Kremlin press service said.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      