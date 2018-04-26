Russian President and Armenia’s Acting PM hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan put an emphasis in a phone call on Thursday on the importance of the elect

The sides stressed "that the settlement of the crisis situation in Armenia must proceed solely within the framework of the law, within the framework of the Constitution and on the basis of the results of the legitimate parliamentary election held in April 2017," the Kremlin press service said.

News.Az

News.Az