Russian stock indices in the green on Monday
Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with an upward trend, according to market data, News.az reports citing TASS.
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.34% to 2,586.74 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.87% to 760.32 points. The yuan surged by 0.11% to 14.6 rubles over the day.
"The market situation was generally favorable - the ruble remained weak, while oil prices had the incremental growth at the same time. Dollar growth in the global market concurrently applied pressure on commodities prices. Furthermore, the geopolitical background does not give rise to optimism," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World says.
Oil was backed by the conflict escalation in Syria and morning statistics from China, where production activity continued growing in November according to the released PMI, the expert said. "The Euro area industrial PMI remained at the level of 45.2 points; the relevant indicator in the US was above the forecast of analyst and just shy of 50 points dividing decline and growth areas," Shepelev added.
"The Moscow Exchange is preparing to present November trading volumes on Tuesday. Operating results of the Exchange show positive dynamics in recent months and are encouraging," Elena Kozhukhova from Veles-Caipital commented.
BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,520-2,620 on Tuesday. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 2,500-2,600 points.
