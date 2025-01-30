Russian strike on apartment building in Ukraine's Sumy kills 7, injures 13

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy city of Ukraine has risen to seven, with thirteen others injured, including a child.

The bodies of another married couple were recovered from the rubble, News.az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda It is reported that six people were killed in the Russian attack on an apartment building. Among them are three couples: A 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife; a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife; and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.The State Emergency Service of Ukraine later reported that rescue workers had retrieved the body of the seventh person.

