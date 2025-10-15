Russian strike sparks fire at Ukrainian power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces attacked a thermal power plant operated by Ukraine’s national energy company, Naftogaz, on October 15, causing a fire at the site. This marks the third major strike in a week on the company’s gas infrastructure, following attacks on facilities in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

"Over the past seven days, the enemy has carried out three massive attacks on the gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. Tonight, one of the group’s thermal power plants came under attack," the company said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Earlier in the week, Russian forces struck gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region and deliberately targeted critical infrastructure in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

"These facilities have nothing to do with military targets. Russian forces are committing new acts of terrorism aimed at depriving Ukraine of gas, heat, and electricity during the winter. The Russians still cannot understand that they will not break or intimidate us. We will restore everything. We will rebuild everything," said Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.

With the onset of autumn, Russia has launched a series of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, focusing on thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, and other energy facilities.

On the evening of Tuesday, October 14, emergency power outage schedules were introduced in several regions.

Due to the cumulative impact of previous attacks, power outages are affecting the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as parts of the Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects electricity supply problems to continue amid new Russian attacks, making it necessary to begin importing electricity from the European Union.

News.Az