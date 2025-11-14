Russian strikes cut power in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region damaged power lines overnight, leaving 16 settlements and parts of Novoukrainka without electricity, according to Andrii Raikovych, head of the regional military administration.

Electricity crews quickly began repairs, and power to the affected areas has now been restored. The strikes come amid increased Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which have prompted scheduled power outages across multiple regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier in November, Russia targeted major facilities, including the Zmiiv and Trypilska thermal power plants, halting electricity generation. Ukrainian authorities have since started restoration efforts, but energy security remains a critical challenge as attacks continue.

