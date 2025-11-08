Russian strikes kill four, damage energy infrastructure in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were killed and key energy facilities were damaged in a new massive wave of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight on Saturday, authorities said, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Three people were killed and one person remains missing in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, where a strike hit a nine-story apartment building, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said another person was killed in the eastern Kharkiv region. Major energy facilities in the Kharkiv, central Poltava, and northern Kiev regions were damaged, she added.

The state-run energy company Ukrenergo said that it had imposed emergency power outages in several regions following the attack on Saturday morning.

Ukraine's state-owned gas operator Naftogaz said the strikes marked the ninth massive attack on the country's gas infrastructure since the start of October.

The strikes also damaged railway infrastructure facilities, causing significant delays in train traffic across the country, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched 458 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, of which 406 drones and nine missiles were intercepted.

The Russian Defense Ministry described the operation as a "massive strike" using high-precision long-range weapons from air, land and sea, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and combat drones.

"All designated targets have been hit," the ministry said Saturday in a statement.

Russia's air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 178 drones over the past day, said the ministry.

