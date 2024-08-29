Russian troops drive Ukrainian military out of village in Kursk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops have successfully driven Ukrainian forces out of Korenevo village in the Kursk region following a counteroffensive, News.Az reports, citing BILD.

“By August 20, Ukrainian troops captured the village of Korenevo in Kursk region, and fighting began for the district center of the same name and the railway station. Now the Russian army has counterattacked and driven the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the village. The line of combat contact now runs approximately along its eastern outskirts,” BILD writes.At the same time, the Ukrainian military recently captured the village of Krasnooktyabrskoye south of Korenevo on the banks of the Seim River.“Thus, even without taking Korenevo, they completely closed the eastern border of the cauldron, in which about 3,000 Russian soldiers found themselves. From the south and west, it is blocked by the state border, from the north - by the Seim River,” the newspaper notes.The day before, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War noted that the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region has slowed. Now Ukrainian troops are trying to consolidate and hold the areas that they recently took under control.According to CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, the Ukrainian armed forces are building defenses in the Kursk region and intend to hold part of this territory for some time. He noted that Vladimir Putin will launch a counteroffensive to try to retake the territory in the Kursk region. But Russian troops will face a "tough fight," Cohen believes.

