Russian, Turkish FMs reaffirm commitment to fight terrorists in Syria

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone conversation on Feb. 28 confirmed the commitment of Moscow and Ankara to fight the terrorist threat in Syria, Trend reports via TASS.

“The ministers exchanged views on the current state of the Syrian settlement process and the efforts they are making as part of the Astana format,” the report said. “The sides reaffirmed common approach in the fight against terrorist threats in Syria for the sake of speedy stabilization of the situation in that country and progress in its political settlement.”

In addition, the ministers discussed a number of practical issues in connection with the upcoming Russian-Turkish contacts at the high and the highest levels.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

