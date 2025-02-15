Russian, US emissaries may meet in Saudi Arabia preparing for Ukraine summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

High-ranking officials from Russia and the United States are reportedly set to hold talks in Saudi Arabia next week to prepare for a potential meeting between the leaders of the two nations, according to Bloomberg, which cites anonymous sources, News.az reports.

It is suggested that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, during which they will discuss potential resolutions to the conflict in Ukraine, could occur before the month's end.

Bloomberg notes that the specifics of the meeting, as well as the list of participants, have yet to be finalized. Saudi Arabia will be represented by Minister of State for National Security Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban. The delegates aim to establish a date for the summit before the start of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

News.Az