Russian warships arrive in Baku - VIDEO

On July 31, the small-size gunnery ships "Makhachkala" and "Volgodonsk" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games 2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

Acting Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov met with a delegation headed by representative of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy Captain 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The sides exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019.

