Russian weapons loan “insufficient” for Armenia

Armenia will continue its dialogue with Russia on the supply of weapons within the Russian loan of $200 million, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said, aysor.am news website reports, according to Trend.

“Today we receive weapons as part of our cooperation with Russia and the CSTO,” he said. “But it is insufficient to meet the need for supermodern weapons.”

“Therefore, we are using all opportunities in the Russian market and by cooperating with our partners from other countries to replenish the Armenian Armed Forces’ arsenal,” the minister said.

