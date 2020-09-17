Yandex metrika counter

Russia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 19,000

  • Region
  • Share
Russia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 19,000

Russia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 19,000 on Thursday, as the country reported 144 new deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre registered 5,762 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 1,085,281, the world’s fourth-highest caseload.

The death toll now stands at 19,061.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      