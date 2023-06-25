Russia’s federal road agency lifts traffic restrictions in Rostov Region
All road traffic restrictions imposed on highways in the Rostov Region due to the Wagner crisis on Saturday have now been lifted, Russia’s Federal Road Agency (Rosavtodor) told TASS.
"[Road traffic] restrictions on our highways in the Rostov Region have been lifted," the press service said in a response to a related question.
Earlier, four road sections were closed in the Rostov Region and nearby areas. These include the northern driveway to Rostov-on-Don, as well as roads from the regional center to the borders with the Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics.