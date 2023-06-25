Russia’s federal road agency lifts traffic restrictions in Rostov Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

All road traffic restrictions imposed on highways in the Rostov Region due to the Wagner crisis on Saturday have now been lifted, Russia’s Federal Road Agency (Rosavtodor) told TASS.

"[Road traffic] restrictions on our highways in the Rostov Region have been lifted," the press service said in a response to a related question.

Earlier, four road sections were closed in the Rostov Region and nearby areas. These include the northern driveway to Rostov-on-Don, as well as roads from the regional center to the borders with the Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics.

News.Az