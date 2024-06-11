Russia's Su-34 fighter jet crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 fighter jet crashed in North Ossetian mountains during a training mission, the crew died in the crash, News.Az reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The plane crashed in an unpopulated area. No damage on the ground was caused. The crew died," the Ministry said.The regional emergency services told TASS that there were two pilots onboard the plane.A technical malfunction is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash. An Aerospace Forces commission has been dispatched to the crash site, the Defense Ministry said.

