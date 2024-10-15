Rutte: New NATO command center in Germany will make ‘real difference’ for Ukraine in battlefield

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance’s new command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, which will take over from the US in coordinating arms shipments to Ukraine, will "make a real difference" for Kyiv on the battlefield.

"In talking with the troops, Mr. Rutte noted how important their work was, paving the way for 700 personnel to be stationed in Wiesbaden and at logistical nodes on the Eastern flank of the Alliance," the NATO press office said in its statement on Rutte’s trip to Wiesbaden, News.Az reports."He said that the new command will make a real difference for Ukraine on the battlefield and 'for [NATO’s] own security," the statement noted.The new NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden is being established following a decision made at the Alliance's summit in Washington. Named the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), this entity will assume all responsibilities previously held by Washington in coordinating arms and ammunition shipments to Ukraine within the Ramstein format, especially ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.Additionally, once the new command center becomes operational, all arms shipments to Kyiv will transition from being voluntary to obligatory for all NATO member states , with the exception of the United States.

News.Az