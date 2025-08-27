Ryanair to receive 25 Boeing jets ahead of schedule

"The quality of what they're delivering is excellent so we're really impressed," O'Leary told Reuters in Brussels.

He added that he expects Boeing's newer 737 MAX jets to be certified soon by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

He said Boeing had indicated that the MAX 7 should be certified by the end of 2025, while the MAX 10 could receive certification by early next year.

O'Leary's comments come as the airline has struggled with air traffic control strikes this summer, but he said bookings remain strong and confirmed no change to the airline's guidance.

The budget carrier had to cancel around 700 flights in July due to strikes, mainly in France.

While air traffic control strikes dropped in August, the European Union still needs to do more to allow planes to fly over given countries during strikes and guarantee staffing, he told Reuters.

"You can't allow the French to close the skies over Europe just because they want to go on strike," he said.