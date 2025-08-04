S. Korea begins dismantling border loudspeakers in bid to ease tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has started removing loudspeakers along its border with North Korea as part of President Lee Jae Myung's push to reduce tensions and revive dialogue.

The move follows the suspension of propaganda broadcasts in June. While North Korea has rejected recent overtures and dismissed the gesture, Seoul's Defence Ministry describes the step as a practical effort toward easing hostility, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The loudspeakers, once used for blasting anti-Pyongyang messages and K-pop, had been reinstated last year under the previous administration in response to trash-filled balloons from the North.

News.Az