S. Korea: N. Korea begins dismantling some loudspeakers along border
Photo: Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
South Korea’s military reported on Saturday that North Korean forces have started dismantling certain loudspeakers directed at South Korea in parts of the border region.
Officials noted that further verification is needed to determine if this action is happening throughout the entire border area, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The South Korean military continues to closely monitor related developments.