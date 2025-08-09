Yandex metrika counter

S. Korea: N. Korea begins dismantling some loudspeakers along border

  • Politics
  • Share
S. Korea: N. Korea begins dismantling some loudspeakers along border
Photo: Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

South Korea’s military reported on Saturday that North Korean forces have started dismantling certain loudspeakers directed at South Korea in parts of the border region.

Officials noted that further verification is needed to determine if this action is happening throughout the entire border area, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The South Korean military continues to closely monitor related developments.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      