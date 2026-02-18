S. Korea says civilian drone launches harmed ties with North
-
1049391
- Politics
-
Share
https://news.az/news/s-korea-says-civilian-drone-launches-harmed-ties-with-north
Copied
Photo: The Korea Herald
South Korea says civilian drone launches toward North Korea have negatively affected inter-Korean relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said three civilians sent drones toward North Korea on four occasions since President Lee Jae Myung took office.
News.Az
By Aysel Mammadzada