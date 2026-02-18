Yandex metrika counter

S. Korea says civilian drone launches harmed ties with North

Photo: The Korea Herald

South Korea says civilian drone launches toward North Korea have negatively affected inter-Korean relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said three civilians sent drones toward North Korea on four occasions since President Lee Jae Myung took office.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

