Philippine VP Sara Duterte to run for president in 2028

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has announced she will run in the country’s 2028 presidential election, positioning herself as a major contender in the upcoming race.

Duterte said she is offering her “life, strength and future” in service of the country. Independent opinion surveys currently rank her among the strongest potential candidates for the election, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the Philippine constitution, presidents are limited to a single six-year term. This means current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is considered a political rival, cannot run for re-election.

Sara Duterte is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague facing murder-related charges linked to his anti-drug campaign during his presidency.

