Sabalenka sweeps Bucsa in 47-minute Brisbane opener

Playing at Pat Rafter Arena, the defending champion delivered a commanding performance, defeating Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 in just 47 minutes to advance to the third round, News.Az reports, citing WTA.

The swift victory matched the shortest win of Sabalenka’s professional career.

“Definitely my serve worked really well,” Sabalenka said after the match. “I even did a couple of serve-and-volleys, which was like, ‘Wow.’ I’m super happy with the level. I’m happy to be back and I always enjoy playing in front of all you guys. That was a great performance from me.”

Sabalenka asserted control from the outset, putting immediate pressure on Bucsa’s serve. Although the Spaniard saved a break point in the second game, Sabalenka converted three of her next opportunities and wrapped up the opening set in just 22 minutes, setting the tone for a one-sided contest.

The second set brought more of the same. Sabalenka peppered winner after winner -- 18 in total against just nine unforced errors -- to begin her title defense, sealing the match with an ace.

Sabalenka’s dominance in season debuts has become a trend. Her win over Bucsa marked her fourth straight victory in opening matches. Extending further, she is 8-1 in her part nine WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes season debuts. It’s also the third consecutive year she has bageled an opponent in her first match of the season.

Her success in early season events typically extends well beyond the opener, too. Sabalenka has reached the final of her first tournament of the year in each of the past three seasons, winning two titles in that span.