Saber Junction-19 drills involving Azerbaijani servicemen underway in Germany
- 17 Sep 2019 20:29
During another stage of the Saber Junction-19 Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, the participants began to deploy and organize the activities of headquarters on the terrain, as well as the decision-making process.
Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the exercises moving through the relief terrain also fulfilled the tasks of overcoming obstacles and suppressing the provocative actions of the imaginary enemy.
News.Az