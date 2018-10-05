Samad Seyidov: Nagorno-Karabakh issue to be raised at PACE session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the autumn session of the PACE

The Nagorno-Karabakh issue will be raised at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov told Trend Oct. 5.

He noted that the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the autumn session of the PACE and will express its attitude to the issues under discussion.

The head of the delegation noted that there is no issue on the agenda that is directly related to Azerbaijan.

"Despite the absence of an issue directly related to Azerbaijan at the session, we always raise the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the issue of refugees and internally displaced persons, so we will act the same way this time as well," Seyidov added.

The autumn session of the PACE will be held on October 8-12 in Strasbourg.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

