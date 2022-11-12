Samarkand summit marks beginning of qualitatively new stage of cooperation within OTS: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on November 11 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan is a historic event, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.Az.

The Samarkand summit marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage of close cooperation and integration within OTS, the MP noted.

Osmanov said that further deepening relations with Turkic-speaking states is one of the top priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

He stressed that the Turkic world covers a large geographic area with a population of more than 200 million people and has considerable economic, energy and communications potential.

According to the lawmaker, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the summit gave very important messages in order for the OTS to determine its new goals and directions.

“First of all, the Azerbaijani president said that the Turkic world is a large family. President Ilham Aliyev also noted that the issue of protecting the rights and security of our compatriots living beyond the OTS countries should be one of the main priorities on the organization’s agenda. All these messages are of great importance,” Osmanov said.

He noted that as the Azerbaijani leader stated, in addition to the political, economic, commercial, cultural, transport, energy, digital transformation, agriculture, and tourism, the OTS member states should intensify their cooperation in the fields of security, defense, and defense industry.

The MP added that in his speech at the summit, President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the realities of Azerbaijan, pointing out the consequences of Armenian vandalism and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Osmanov said the Samarkand Declaration also reflects the necessity of opening the Zangazur Corridor. “Against the backdrop of a new reality that emerged after Azerbaijan’s victory, the Zangazur Corridor is also important for the Turkic world.”

The lawmaker emphasized that the organization, founded in 2009 in Nakhchivan, which is considered to be a ‘gateway to the Turkic world’, has passed a long and successful way.

News.Az