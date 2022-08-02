Samarkand to host summit of Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

The summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in November 2022, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu made the announcement during the first trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, trade, economy and transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent, News.Az reports.

The top Turkish diplomat said he hopes that the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand will open a new page in the cooperation among the member states.

Cavusoglu also praised Türkiye’s highest level of relations and partnership with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

News.Az