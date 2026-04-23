Samsung launches Infinite Line hood-integrated induction cooktop

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Samsung has expanded its premium Infinite Line home appliance collection with the launch of a new hood-integrated induction cooktop.

The standout feature of this unit is a built-in extractor hood positioned at the center of the cooktop, which draws smoke and odors downward during cooking, News.Az reports, citing Sam Mobile.

This design eliminates the need for a traditional ceiling-mounted hood, allowing for more flexible, open-concept kitchen layouts.

The cooktop utilizes a four-stage filtration system—including grille, tray, grease, and deodorizing filters—to process contaminants and oils. For added convenience, the grille and grease filters are dishwasher-safe, while the hood includes a "Smart Mode" that automatically activates when cooking begins. The surface is crafted from matte-textured "Infinite Glass," which is highly resistant to fingerprints and scratches. Performance-wise, the unit features an "All Flex Zone" that automatically detects cookware of various sizes to ensure even heat distribution across its nine power levels.

News.Az