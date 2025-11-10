San Diego FC dominate Portland 4-0 to advance in MLS Cup playoffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

San Diego FC continued their dream debut season in Major League Soccer with a dominant 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers, advancing to the Western Conference semi-finals of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each scored twice, leading the expansion side to a commanding victory at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dreyer, the newly named MLS Newcomer of the Year, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a precise left-footed shot.

Pellegrino doubled San Diego's lead in the 17th minute, pouncing on a rebound to beat Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis.

The Norwegian forward added another in the second half with a stunning volley, before Dreyer sealed the win in the 79th minute with a clinical finish on a long pass from Hirving Lozano.

Portland’s frustration boiled over when Juan Mosquera was sent off with a straight red card in the 80th minute for a foul on Lozano. San Diego's historic playoff run continues as they prepare to face Minnesota United in the next round after the Minnesota side triumphed over Seattle Sounders in their own thrilling series.

News.Az