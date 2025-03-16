Sanctions on US Secretary of State Rubio remain in effect

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed reports claiming the lifting of sanctions on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling them fake news.

"The sanctions have not been lifted at this point. These are fake news," the diplomat said, News.Az informs via TASS.

Earlier, several media outlets reported that Russia had allegedly lifted sanctions against Rubio following a conversation between the US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Rubio was added to the list of US citizens under individual sanctions, including a ban on entry to Russia, in May 2022.

