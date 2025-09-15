+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Australian Football Commission and the SANFL are deeply saddened by the passing of Max Basheer AM, a League Life and SA Football Hall of Fame member, and one of the most respected figures in Australian football administration.

The Hon. Rob Kerin, Chairman of the SA Football Commission, paid tribute to Basheer, highlighting his extraordinary contributions. Awarded SANFL League Life Membership in 1972 and inducted into the SA Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Basheer served as the League’s longest-standing president from 1978 to 2003, News.Az reports, citing SANFL.

“The greats of our game are often remembered by their accomplishments on the field, but when we remember those who have had such profound impact off the field, there are few others like Max,” Mr. Kerin said.

“Across nearly 50 years of service, including 25 as League president, Max’s selfless contribution to the League was immense, always guided by an abiding passion to strengthen and grow the game.

“He was instrumental in establishing Football Park and securing the entry of the Adelaide Football Club and Port Adelaide Football Club into the AFL – achievements that stand as enduring testaments to his vision and leadership.

“His wisdom and friendship will be missed by many, but his legacy – reflected in the naming of a stand at Adelaide Oval in his honour – will continue to live on in our great game.”

Hailing from Kalangadoo in South-East South Australia, Basheer’s love for football began on the field with Adelaide University’s amateur teams in the 1950s. His off-field dedication began in 1954 as honorary solicitor for the SA Amateur Football League. He joined the SANFL as a commissioner in 1962, before becoming League president in 1978, a position he held until 2003.

SANFL and the SA Football Commission extend their deepest sympathies to Max’s daughters, Jayne and Ann, and the Basheer family, while honoring his lifelong contribution to football in South Australia. In tribute, the SANFL flag above the Adelaide Oval scoreboard will be flown at half-mast.

Max Basheer AM – Career highlights:

SANFL League Life Membership, 1972

SA Football Hall of Fame, 2003

Australian Football Hall of Fame, 2005

SA Amateur Football League commissioner, 1954–1960

SANFL commissioner, 1962–1966

SANFL senior vice-president, 1967–1978

SANFL management committee, 1969–1979; chairman, 1978–1979

SANFL commissioner for country and junior football, 1971–1978; chairman, 1978

Football Park finance and development committee, 1975–1989; chairman, 1978

SANFL president, 1978–2003

SA Football Commission chairman, 1990–2003

Australian Football Hall of Fame committee, 1996–2002

SA Football Hall of Fame committee, 2001–2016

Member of the Order of Australia, 1988

AFL Life Membership, 1996

Adelaide Football Club Life Membership, 2003

Sturt Football Club Life Membership, 2003

News.Az