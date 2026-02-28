Satellite image shows destruction at Ali Khamenei compound in Tehran - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first known satellite image of the compound associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, indicates that several buildings within the complex in Tehran have been destroyed.

The imagery, which surfaced amid heightened regional tensions, appears to show structural damage across multiple sections of the compound.

The site is generally regarded as Khamenei’s official residence and administrative base in the Iranian capital.

Multiple structures reportedly destroyed

Analysis of the satellite image suggests that several buildings inside the secured perimeter have suffered significant damage. Portions of rooftops appear collapsed, while debris is visible in areas that previously housed intact structures.

The timing and cause of the destruction have not been independently confirmed. There has been no immediate official statement from Iranian authorities regarding the reported damage.

Whereabouts of Iran’s supreme leader unclear

The current location of Khamenei remains unknown. Iranian state media have not provided updates on his whereabouts following the release of the satellite imagery.

It is unclear whether the compound was occupied at the time the damage occurred or whether precautionary measures had been taken amid escalating security concerns.

Strategic and symbolic implications

The compound in Tehran serves not only as a residence but also as a key administrative and symbolic center of power. Any confirmed damage to the site would carry both operational and political significance.

Observers say further verification will be required to determine the extent of the destruction and its broader implications for Iran’s leadership and internal security posture.

No additional details have been officially confirmed at this stage.

News.Az