Yandex metrika counter

Saudi Arabia intercepts drone targeting Ras Tanura refinery

  • Middle East
  • Share
Saudi Arabia intercepts drone targeting Ras Tanura refinery
Source: Aramco

Saudi Arabia has intercepted a drone attack targeting its massive Ras Tanura refinery, the kingdom’s defence ministry said, following an earlier strike on the complex along the Gulf coast earlier this week.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said initial assessments indicated that the attack was carried out by a drone.

According to the statement, the attempted strike did not cause any damage to the facility.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      