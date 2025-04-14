Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan to jointly tackle cross-border corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), and Kazakhstan, represented by the Anti-Corruption Agency, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to address cross-border corruption cases.

The MoU was co-signed by Nazaha President Mazen Al-Kahmous and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Askhat Zhumagali, News.Az reports citing Saudi Gazette.

The memorandum aims to consolidate collaboration in tackling cross-border corruption, enhance information sharing about these crimes, and strengthen the institutional capacities of all involved parties.



The two sides engaged in discussions on enhancing joint efforts in the fields of safeguarding integrity and fighting corruption. They also reviewed the key actions implemented by Nazaha regarding the safeguarding of integrity, the enhancement of transparency, and the fight against corruption, along with the experiences of Kazakhstan in this field.

News.Az