Saudi, French, US officials push Hezbollah disarmament plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabian, French, and U.S. officials are holding talks in Paris with the head of the Lebanese army to finalize a roadmap for the disarmament of Hezbollah, diplomats said. The discussions come amid fears that a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon could collapse.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States in 2024, ended more than a year of fighting that significantly weakened the Iran-backed group. However, Israel has repeatedly questioned Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and has intensified airstrikes in southern Lebanon and other areas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Diplomats said the Paris talks aim to strengthen mechanisms to identify, verify, and support Hezbollah’s disarmament while discouraging further Israeli escalation. Plans under discussion include reinforcing the ceasefire framework with international military experts and UN peacekeepers, as well as organizing conferences to support the Lebanese army and fund reconstruction efforts.

The talks come as Israeli strikes continued across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, underscoring concerns that renewed violence could derail diplomatic efforts.

News.Az